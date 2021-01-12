NFL Divisional Round Announcing Schedule
By The Big Lead | Jan 12, 2021, 1:33 PM EST
With a beefed-up and largely according-to-script Wild Card weekend behind them, the NFL heads to the divisional round with the normal amount of games taking place this Saturday and Sunday. Here is the announcing schedule so you don't turn on your television and recoil in any type of shock. Planning ahead is important.
Saturday, Jan. 16
FOX: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m. ET (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
NBC: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
Sunday, Jan. 17
CBS: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Fox: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m. ET (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)