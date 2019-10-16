NFL Players Somehow On Their Longest Good Behavior Streak In Nearly Two Decades By Stephen Douglas | Oct 16 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL players appear to have been on an extended streak of good behavior. As a Reddit user pointed out, the league has not seen one of its players arrested, cited or served a warrant since August 9th. That was 76 days ago, the longest streak the NFL has seen in nearly two full decades.

Thanks to USA TODAY's handy NFL Player Arrests Database, we can see that September was the first criminal justice system-free month the NFL has had since August 2016. The last time the league saw a clean streak this long was near the end of 2000 when they went 49 days between incidents where the criminal justice system was involved. This is like a very dark version of the scene in The Office where they are having their longest silent streak.

What's more incredible is that this all took place during the entire Antonio Brown saga. The NFL is due for some bad headlines that don't involve officiating. It is only a matter of time until something catches up with someone.