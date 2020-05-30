DeSean Jackson Wants to Mic Up Players if No Fans Will Attend NFL Games
By Liam McKeone | May 30 2020
While the NFL is currently planning on starting its season on the usual schedule, it seems rather unlikely there will be fans at games, at least to start the year. If that is the case, there will be a challenge to help recreate the atmosphere from a broadcasting perspective. Pumping in fans cheering is a little weird, but there hasn't been a better solution to rear its head yet.
DeSean Jackson went on Eagles teammate Lane Johnson's YouTube show to do a Q&A and discussed his thoughts on that particular issue, advocating for mic'd-up players to fill the void left behind by the fans. He believes it would be a fun inside look at how the product on the field comes together for the many of us who have never been inside a huddle: (starting at the 31:45 mark):
Mic'ing up players seems like the best way to ensure the broadcast remains entertaining, but it would be hard to pull off in football. There's a veil of secrecy surrounding every team to an extent and all coaches do their best to prevent any information from making its way to the public. With that in mind, it's not a given by any means that the teams would even agree to do this.
It would be great if they did, though. I don't think anything can really replace the presence of fans in the stands, but getting mic'd up segments throughout the game would definitely keep me attached to the screen if nothing else. I would watch a Rams game just to hear Jalen Ramsey chirp for 60 minutes.
Here's to hoping something like this can be pulled off.