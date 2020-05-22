You Can Watch NFL Players Play Madden Against Each Other Tonight
By Kyle Koster | May 22 2020
Remember Friday nights? Remember having plans? Remember, even as parents of small children, occasionally venturing out and doing something in a crowded area responsibly? Those were good times potentially to be enjoyed in the future. For now, though, we can stay in and browse our televisions for compelling content to pass the time.
Fans of football and video games may be interested to know FS1 is airing a Madden NFL 20 tournament between eight NFL players tonight beginning at 10 p.m. ET.
Kyler Murray, Cam Jordan, Marquise Brown, Shaq Thompson, Joe Mixon, DJ Chark Jr., Kyle Long and Jamaal Charles will square off against each other in a single-elimination tournament. The semifinals and finals will air next week.
Hosted by Chris Myers and Rachel Bonnetta, the event will raise money for Feeding America.
It's always been confusing to me trying to figure out if NFL players should or should not be a good Madden player. If they are, great, but doesn't that mean they should spend more time working out and looking at the playbook. If they aren't, does that suggest a bad football mind and weak hand-eye coordination.
Will have to leave that strain of hot takes to others.