NFL Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant Before Super Bowl LIV
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020
Kobe Bryant continues to receive tributes from around the sports world and on Sunday he was honored before Super Bowl LIV.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lined up on their respective 24-yard lines and the stadium observed a moment of silence for Bryant, his daughter and the seven other victims of last week's helicopter crash.
Scenes from the tribute are below:
It was a really nice tribute from a sport Bryant didn't even play. That just shows the reach he had. Even football players looked up to Kobe and this clearly meant something to them.
The NFL did this right.