Bring Back the Damn 15-Minute NFL Overtime
By Kyle Koster | Mar 10 2020
The NFL's decision to tinker with overtime and make it a 10-minute period instead of 15 resulted in an increased likelihood of ties. And no one particularly likes ties -- even those who enjoy kissing their sister. A tie leaves no one satisfied and makes it almost impossible to decipher standings coming down the stretch.
So dear reader, it is with great delight that I tell you the Philadelphia Eagles proposed going back to the original 15-minute setup today as part of seven potential rule changes for next year. Owners approved the truncated session before the 2017 season.
There has been only a slight uptick in ties since the change (three over two years as opposed to five over the previous five), but the panic of realizing it could happen sets in almost immediately. And a knotted score can ruin a season before it even gets going. For instance, the Detroit Lions never recovered from an opening week draw against Arizona last season. That and only that is the reason there was no winning at the end of the rainbow most weeks.
The Eagles will get to defend their amendment at the league meeting later this month, though any sane person should be on board immediately. Playing five extra minutes of football doesn't quite present the existential risk it once did when discussions are ongoing to play at least one extra regular season game.