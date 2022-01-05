NFL Numbers and Narratives With Adam Chernoff
Adam Chernoff, senior strategist for Covers.com and host of the Simple Handicap, joins the show to talk about the state of the NFL and how this unprecedented year has manifested for oddsmakers and the public alike. How big of a hit will losing Antonio Brown be for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Is there any reason to think Aaron Rodgers won't win the MVP? Should we believe in the Bengals? All that and more, plus a reminder that Jim Harbaugh isn't leaving Michigan.