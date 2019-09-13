NFL Network Forced To Use Annoying Camera Angles Because of Bad Weather and Fans Are Mad Online By Stephen Douglas | Sep 13 2019

NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast of the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is off to a rough start because of the weather. Before the game both teams were forced off the field and a delay was briefly considered before the game started on time. While the weather hasn’t affected the actual play yet, it has affected the way that NFL Network is broadcasting the game.

Joe Buck had enough of yall shit Twitter! ? pic.twitter.com/TjA6jgqTbw — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 13, 2019

According to Joe Buck, the poor weather has made it unsafe for the regular camera operators to be out there. That means fans are stuck watching the disorienting cable camera and another camera that must be located on top of a very tall building across town. Neither view is what fans are used to watching every other game on so people are freaking out on social media.