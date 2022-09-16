NFL Network Analyst Chase Daniel Appeared in Last Night's Chargers - Chiefs Game
The Los Angeles Chargers had a little scare last night as Justin Herbert had to leave the game after a big hit during the fourth quarter. Luckily, the Chargers had veteran backup Chase Daniel ready to go. Daniel entered the game and the Chargers did not miss a beat. By the time Herbert returned seconds later Daniel had already extended his seasons-played streak to 12.
Daniel entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2009, but never made an appearance for the New Orleans Saints. Starting in 2010, he has appeared in an NFL game every season up to last night. That has translated to 261 career pass attempts in more than a decade. This season his career earnings will cross the $40 million mark.
Daniel turns 36 next month, but don't worry for a second that his streak may soon come to an end. He began a second career earlier this week when he made his debut on the NFL Network as an analyst, which technically means he's new media like Draymond Green. Daniel will appear on NFL GameDay Final on Monday nights throughout the season.
Right now his biggest concern should be the health of Justin Herbert. If Herbert misses time and Daniel suddenly becomes the man for the Chargers, he might not be able to do a studio show every week. He might want to concentrate on being a leader like Micah Parsons. In which case he might want to just start a podcast.