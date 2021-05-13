The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

Monday Night Football Schedule 2021

The Big Lead
May 13, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT
ESPN
ESPN | Mike Windle/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

The full 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, May 12. There are lots of matchups worth getting excited about. Especially with four months to go before any kickoff.

It should be a fun season. ESPN once again has sole ownership of Monday Night Football and as such have a lot of the better regular-season matchups ready to go. These are not set 100 percent in stone, as the latest TV contracts allow for more freedom for networks to flex matchups in and out of the primetime slots to make the games more meaningful and enjoyable for viewers.

With all that said, here's a full list of all the Monday Night Football games that will take place (for now) during the 2021 NFL season. All games are scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Monday Night Football Schedule 2021

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders

Related Articles

Week 2: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule 2021

Week 5: Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans

Week 7: New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 8: New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN NFL Schedule

Week 9: Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team

MNF Schedule

Week 13: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Week 16: Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

facebooktwitter