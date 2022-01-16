The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

NFL Inactives For Wild Card Games

Liam McKeone
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

The playoffs have arrived. Saturday's slate gave us a pair of entertaining games (for very different reasons) and Sunday promises to do the same. The Bucs will take on the Eagles, the Cowboys host the Niners, and the Chiefs will play the Steelers.

It will be fun. But, as always, before we get to the games we must get to who is inactive.

NFL Inactives Wild Card

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Cyril Grayson Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys

facebooktwitter