NFL Inactives Week 9

Liam McKeone
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry / Andy Lyons/GettyImages
It is Week 9 of the NFL season. Sunday's slate is loaded with games that have great meaning, even if they are not necessarily guaranteed to be "good" games. But everyone is definitely looking forward to them regardless after the absolute madness that was the last six days in the football news cycle.

No more Aaron Rodgers-Joe Rogan talk. It's time to watch the games. With that in mind, here are the key inactives for Week 9.

NFL Week 9 Inactives

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Blake Jarwin, Dallas Cowboys

DeVante Paker, Miami Dolphins

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens

