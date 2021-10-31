NFL Inactives Week 8

The Big Lead
DeSean Jackson
The halfway point of the 2021 NFL season has arrived. Heading into Week 8, we still don't know a lot about much of the league. The Bucs are definitely good and the Texans are definitely bad, but we knew that a while ago.

This week will really kick off the stage of the season where the contenders really separate from the pretenders. It ought to be interesting, if anything, as the Chiefs try to get right against the Giants, the Titans and the Colts fight for the AFC South lead, and the Lions search for their first victory of the season.

But before we get to all that! It's time for the inactive players for the NFL's Week 8.

NFL Week 8 Inactives

DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Corey Davis, New York Jets

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Jamal Williams, Detroit Lions

