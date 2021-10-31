NFL Inactives Week 8
The halfway point of the 2021 NFL season has arrived. Heading into Week 8, we still don't know a lot about much of the league. The Bucs are definitely good and the Texans are definitely bad, but we knew that a while ago.
This week will really kick off the stage of the season where the contenders really separate from the pretenders. It ought to be interesting, if anything, as the Chiefs try to get right against the Giants, the Titans and the Colts fight for the AFC South lead, and the Lions search for their first victory of the season.
But before we get to all that! It's time for the inactive players for the NFL's Week 8.
NFL Week 8 Inactives
DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns
Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Tevin Coleman, New York Jets
Corey Davis, New York Jets
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Inactives List Fantasy
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team
Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
Jamal Williams, Detroit Lions