NFL Inactives Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL season has arrived. The Sunday slate isn't the best we've seen so far, but there will be some good games in the crowd; the Chiefs-Titans matchup will be fascinating for all sorts of reasons, and Justin Fields will have his chance to go after a subpar secondary while facing off against a legend in Tom Brady in the later afternoon. It'll be interesting, and oftentimes bad football brings as much fun as good football. Not always, but sometimes.
First, though, we get to the bad news. Here are the inactive players for Week 7.
NFL Week 7 Inactives
Kadarius Toney, New York Giants
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Kenny Golladay, New York Giants
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens
Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens
NFL Inactives List Fantasy
Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team
Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears
Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
Devante Parker, Miami Dolphins
Telvin Coleman, New York Jets
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders