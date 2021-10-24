The Big Lead

NFL Inactives Week 7

Liam McKeone
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
Week 7 of the NFL season has arrived. The Sunday slate isn't the best we've seen so far, but there will be some good games in the crowd; the Chiefs-Titans matchup will be fascinating for all sorts of reasons, and Justin Fields will have his chance to go after a subpar secondary while facing off against a legend in Tom Brady in the later afternoon. It'll be interesting, and oftentimes bad football brings as much fun as good football. Not always, but sometimes.

First, though, we get to the bad news. Here are the inactive players for Week 7.

NFL Week 7 Inactives

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens

Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Devante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Telvin Coleman, New York Jets

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

