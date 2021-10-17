NFL Inactives Week 6
We're five weeks into the NFL season and a lot of things have come into focus about the various contenders and pretenders scattered around the league. The same is true for the fantasy teams many fans are part of, which is presumably why you are here.
Week 6 brings some bad news on the injury front as several of the positional leaders in fantasy points will be on the sideline today. Tough, but such is the nature of the game. Here are all the NFL inactives from Week 6.
NFL Week 6 Inactives
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Kenny Golladay, New York Giants
NFL Inactives List Fantasy
Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team
Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks