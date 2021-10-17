The Big Lead
NFL Inactives Week 6

Liam McKeone
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
We're five weeks into the NFL season and a lot of things have come into focus about the various contenders and pretenders scattered around the league. The same is true for the fantasy teams many fans are part of, which is presumably why you are here.

Week 6 brings some bad news on the injury front as several of the positional leaders in fantasy points will be on the sideline today. Tough, but such is the nature of the game. Here are all the NFL inactives from Week 6.

NFL Week 6 Inactives

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

