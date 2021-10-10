NFL Inactives Week 5
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and while that means we have a pretty good idea of which teams are legit and which are not, it also means football attrition has started to set in across the league. Teams are dealing with injuries both minor and major and will attempt to cope with some important absences as the second month of the season begins.
So with all that in mind, here are the inactives for Week 5 of the NFL season. Fantasy football participants will want to pay especially close attention.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Cam Sims, Washington Football Team
Dyami Brown, Washington Football Team
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco Giants
DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins