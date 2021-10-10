NFL Inactives Week 5

The Big Lead
Liam McKeone
George Kittle
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and while that means we have a pretty good idea of which teams are legit and which are not, it also means football attrition has started to set in across the league. Teams are dealing with injuries both minor and major and will attempt to cope with some important absences as the second month of the season begins.

So with all that in mind, here are the inactives for Week 5 of the NFL season. Fantasy football participants will want to pay especially close attention.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Cam Sims, Washington Football Team

Dyami Brown, Washington Football Team

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco Giants

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

