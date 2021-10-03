NFL Inactives Week 4

The Big Lead
Liam McKeone
Julio Jones
Julio Jones / Steph Chambers/Getty Images
We are now in Week 4 of the NFL season. Today's games are loaded with fun storylines and narratives; from Aaron Rodgers vs. Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since they met in the Super Bowl to Andy Reid's return to Philadelphia and, of course, Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. It should be a great day of games and we'll have plenty to talk about tomorrow.

But first! We get to the nitty-gritty. Here are all the key inactive players for Week 4. Pay close attention. Your fantasy game could depend on it.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Danny Amendola, Houston Texans

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Giovani Bernard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James White, New England Patriots

