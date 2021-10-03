NFL Inactives Week 4
We are now in Week 4 of the NFL season. Today's games are loaded with fun storylines and narratives; from Aaron Rodgers vs. Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since they met in the Super Bowl to Andy Reid's return to Philadelphia and, of course, Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. It should be a great day of games and we'll have plenty to talk about tomorrow.
But first! We get to the nitty-gritty. Here are all the key inactive players for Week 4. Pay close attention. Your fantasy game could depend on it.
NFL Inactives List
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Danny Amendola, Houston Texans
A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
NFL Week 4 Inactives
Elijah Moore, New York Jets
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers
Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
Giovani Bernard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
James White, New England Patriots