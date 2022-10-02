The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

NFL Inactives Week 4

Liam McKeone
David Montgomery
David Montgomery / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

The first month of the NFL season wraps up today and unfortunately with all the good of football comes the bad. Injuries plague every team around the NFL. That means injuries plague your fantasy teams, too. So here are the key inactives around the league ahead of Week 4.

NFL Inactives Week 4

D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

DJ Chark, Detroit Lions

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

facebooktwitter