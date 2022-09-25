The Big Lead
NFL Inactives Week 3

Liam McKeone
Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow / Michael Owens/GettyImages
Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived in full force. Unfortunately, the injury bug is already making itself known throughout the league. We've seen a couple of key players placed on IR and everyone is already a little banged-up. Such is the nature of the game.

Anyway. Here are the key inactive players for Week 3 around the NFL.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patiots

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Suspension)

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens

