NFL Inactives Week 3

Liam McKeone
Dionate Johnson
Dionate Johnson / Bryan Bennett/Getty Images
Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived. Unfortunately, it also means that injury lists across the league are getting real crowded. Some key guys will be inactive this week for their respective squads.

Here are all the inactive players for Week 3 of the NFL season. Plan your fantasy team accordingly.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Matt Brieda, Buffalo Bills

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Trey Flowers, Detroit Lions

Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals

Trent Brown, New England Patriots

Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Wayne Gallman, Atlanta Falcons

Dionate Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Firsker, Tennessee Titans

Tyrell Williams, Detroit Lions

Devontae Booker, New York Giants

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

