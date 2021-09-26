NFL Inactives Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived. Unfortunately, it also means that injury lists across the league are getting real crowded. Some key guys will be inactive this week for their respective squads.
Here are all the inactive players for Week 3 of the NFL season. Plan your fantasy team accordingly.
NFL Inactives List
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons
Matt Brieda, Buffalo Bills
Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Trey Flowers, Detroit Lions
NFL Week 3 Inactives
Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals
Trent Brown, New England Patriots
Josh Uche, New England Patriots
Wayne Gallman, Atlanta Falcons
Dionate Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Firsker, Tennessee Titans
Tyrell Williams, Detroit Lions
Devontae Booker, New York Giants