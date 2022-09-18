NFL Inactives Week 2

The Big Lead
It's only been one week and yet multiple teams throughout the league have already suffered key injuries. The injury bug is impossible to avoid even if a team boasts the best training staff in football history. Even after one game, some stars are so banged-up they won't be able to suit up for the second game of the year. Such is life in the NFL, though.

So, without further ado, here are the key injuries around the NFL for Week 2.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams

Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

