NFL Inactives Week 2
It's only been one week and yet multiple teams throughout the league have already suffered key injuries. The injury bug is impossible to avoid even if a team boasts the best training staff in football history. Even after one game, some stars are so banged-up they won't be able to suit up for the second game of the year. Such is life in the NFL, though.
So, without further ado, here are the key injuries around the NFL for Week 2.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals
Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals
Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys
KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos
Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams
Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins