NFL Inactives Week 2

Welcome to Week 2. The storylines have been established and more come to light every day. It should be another week of quality football.

Before we get started, though, we must check all the inactives for Week 2 to ensure our fantasy teams (or real teams) aren't in too much trouble. With that in mind, here are all the key inactives for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Denzel Mims, New York Jets

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Trent Brown, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins

La'Mical Perine, New York Jets

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

