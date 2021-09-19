NFL Inactives Week 2
Welcome to Week 2. The storylines have been established and more come to light every day. It should be another week of quality football.
Before we get started, though, we must check all the inactives for Week 2 to ensure our fantasy teams (or real teams) aren't in too much trouble. With that in mind, here are all the key inactives for Week 2 of the NFL season.
NFL Inactives Week 2
Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Denzel Mims, New York Jets
Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns
Trent Brown, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins
La'Mical Perine, New York Jets
Jamison Crowder, New York Jets
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars
Nick Foles, Chicago Bears
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers