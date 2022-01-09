NFL Inactives Week 18
The final week of the NFL season has arrived. It's been an entertaining one, but all good things must come to an end. The first Week 18 in football history does not have a lot at stake, with nearly all the divisional winners already settled and most of the wild card spots clinched, but crazy things happen in the last week of the year.
Before we get to all that, here are the key inactive players for Week 18. There are quite a few.
NFL Week 18 Inactives
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
Kadarius Toney, New York Giants
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
NFL Inactives List Fantasy
Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Mike Glennon, New York Giants
Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team