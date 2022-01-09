NFL Inactives Week 18

The Big Lead
The final week of the NFL season has arrived. It's been an entertaining one, but all good things must come to an end. The first Week 18 in football history does not have a lot at stake, with nearly all the divisional winners already settled and most of the wild card spots clinched, but crazy things happen in the last week of the year.

Before we get to all that, here are the key inactive players for Week 18. There are quite a few.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Mike Glennon, New York Giants

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

