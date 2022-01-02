NFL Inactives Week 17
It is Week 17. Normally this is the final week of the season, but this year, for the first time ever, it is the penultimate series of games before Week 18. This means everyone gets another week of football. It also means that today is the final day of fantasy for many.
Inactives are important, then. So here are all the key players not suiting up today.
NFL Week 17 Inactives
Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
Kadarius Toney, New York Giants
Elijah Moore, New York Jets
Tevin Coleman, New York Jets
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos
Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings