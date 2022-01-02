NFL Inactives Week 17

The Big Lead
It is Week 17. Normally this is the final week of the season, but this year, for the first time ever, it is the penultimate series of games before Week 18. This means everyone gets another week of football. It also means that today is the final day of fantasy for many.

Inactives are important, then. So here are all the key players not suiting up today.

NFL Week 17 Inactives

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

