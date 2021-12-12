NFL Inactives Week 14

The Big Lead
Week 14

Liam McKeone
Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
Keenan Allen, Mike Williams / Mitchell Leff/GettyImages
The NFL season is nearing its conclusion. Week 14 is now here. It is the last week any team can have a bye, so next week is when the going will really get good. First, though, we all have to get through toady's slate of games-- which are shaping up to be pretty okay.

We need to know who will be suiting up and who won't, though. Here are the key inactive players for Week 14.

NFL Week 14 Inactives

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Adrian Peterson, Seattle Seahawks

Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

