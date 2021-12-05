NFL Inactives Week 13
We are now in the late stages of the football season and the pieces are starting to come together. Legit contenders have separated from the pack while the middle tier of contention remains crowded as ever. This week brings matchups that will continue to sift the gold from the dirt.
Before we get there, though, we have to see who can suit up and who cannot. Here are the key inactive players in Week 13 of this NFL season.
NFL Week 13 Inactives
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
NFL Inactive List Fantasy
Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos