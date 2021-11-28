NFL Inactives Week 12
Week 12 has arrived. Sort of. It all really started on Turkey Day last Thursday, when we saw a trio of games that were all kind of bad in their own individual rights but provided Thanksgiving Day drama, which is what the NFL likes to see.
None of those games were particularly important, however. Sunday of Week 12 brings a few pretty critical matchups that will continue to shape the playoff picture in both conferences. So with that in mind, here are the key inactive players for Week 12.
NFL Week 12 Inactives
A.J. Brown, Tennessee Ttians
Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
Michael Carter, New York Jets
NFL Inactive List Fantasy
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers
Anthony Schwartz, Cleveland Browns
Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans
Corey Davis, New York Jets
Kadarius Toney, New York Giants