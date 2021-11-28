The Big Lead
AJ Brown
Week 12 has arrived. Sort of. It all really started on Turkey Day last Thursday, when we saw a trio of games that were all kind of bad in their own individual rights but provided Thanksgiving Day drama, which is what the NFL likes to see.

None of those games were particularly important, however. Sunday of Week 12 brings a few pretty critical matchups that will continue to shape the playoff picture in both conferences. So with that in mind, here are the key inactive players for Week 12.

NFL Week 12 Inactives

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Ttians

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Michael Carter, New York Jets

NFL Inactive List Fantasy

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers

JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers

Anthony Schwartz, Cleveland Browns

Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis, New York Jets

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

