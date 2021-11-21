NFL Inactives Week 11
Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived. It's been quite a ride these first 10 weeks. Over half the season is over and it still feels like the Super Bowl title is a complete toss-up. Which means the next eight weeks will be a blast, and the following playoff weeks even more so. It should be great.
In the meantime, there's still a lot of games left to be played. Thus, here are the inactive players for Week 11.
NFL Week 11 Inactives
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Hollywood Brown, Baltimore Ravens
Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team
NFL Inactives List Fantasy
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team
Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers