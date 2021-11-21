The Big Lead
NFL Inactives Week 11

Liam McKeone
Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper / Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages
Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived. It's been quite a ride these first 10 weeks. Over half the season is over and it still feels like the Super Bowl title is a complete toss-up. Which means the next eight weeks will be a blast, and the following playoff weeks even more so. It should be great.

In the meantime, there's still a lot of games left to be played. Thus, here are the inactive players for Week 11.

NFL Week 11 Inactives

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Hollywood Brown, Baltimore Ravens

Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

