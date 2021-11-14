NFL Inactives Week 10
We've reached the double-digit week mark of the football season. Congratulations, everybody, and condolences, everybody.
The AFC remains a confusing muddle of decent teams who have lost to awful teams and mediocre teams punching above their weight. The NFC has a few teams that are a cut above such rabble, but the middle of the conference is still a warzone. Really, the only things we know absolutely for sure are that Tom Brady is immortal.
This week will help further shape the playoff picture. But first, we get to the less-than-fun part. Here are the key inactives for NFL Week 10.
NFL Week 10 Inactives
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
NFL Inactives List Fantasy
Damien Harris, New England Patriots
Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals