The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

NFL Inactives Week 10

Liam McKeone
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara / Abbie Parr/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

We've reached the double-digit week mark of the football season. Congratulations, everybody, and condolences, everybody.

The AFC remains a confusing muddle of decent teams who have lost to awful teams and mediocre teams punching above their weight. The NFC has a few teams that are a cut above such rabble, but the middle of the conference is still a warzone. Really, the only things we know absolutely for sure are that Tom Brady is immortal.

This week will help further shape the playoff picture. But first, we get to the less-than-fun part. Here are the key inactives for NFL Week 10.

NFL Week 10 Inactives

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

NFL Inactives List Fantasy

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

facebooktwitter