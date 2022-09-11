The Big Lead
NFL Inactives Week 1

Liam McKeone
George Kittle
George Kittle / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages
It is my pleasure to welcome you all back with open arms to football season. The first NFL Sunday takes place today, and as importantly, so does Week 1 of all our fantasy football leagues. It's important to get off on the right foot and not accidentally start someone who was an unexpected scratch, so I'm glad you've found your way here.

After a full season of keeping track of all the most important NFL inactives list, I am ecstatic to do it again this year. Let's get after it and win some games.

NFL Week 1 Inactives

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Chicago Bears

Michael Woods II, WR, Cleveland Browns

NFL Inactive List Fantasy

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

