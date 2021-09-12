The Big Lead
NFL Inactives Week 1

Liam McKeone
Evan Engram
Evan Engram / Rob Carr/Getty Images
Football is back, folks. September 12 marks the first full day of NFL football since the conference championship games in January. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys gave us a great kickoff game last Thursday that came down to the wire. Now every other team will try their hand at an opening weekend victory.

First, though, we get the bad news out of the way. Here are the inactive players around the NFL in Week 1. Each player listed will sit out this week, for one reason or the other.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Evan Engram, New York Giants

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darisaw, Minnesota Vikings

Trae Waynes, Cincinnati Bengals

Rodney McLeod, Philadelphia Eagles

Star Lotuleilei, Buffalo Bills

Jalen Hurd, San Francisco 49ers

Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts

Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts

Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

Eddie Goldman, Chicago Bears

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills

Keelan Cole, New York Jets

Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Gardner Minshew, Philadephia Eagles

Josh Reynolds, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Miller, Houston Texans

La'Mical Perine, New York Jets

L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Norman, San Francisco 49ers

