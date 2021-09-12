NFL Inactives Week 1
Football is back, folks. September 12 marks the first full day of NFL football since the conference championship games in January. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys gave us a great kickoff game last Thursday that came down to the wire. Now every other team will try their hand at an opening weekend victory.
First, though, we get the bad news out of the way. Here are the inactive players around the NFL in Week 1. Each player listed will sit out this week, for one reason or the other.
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Evan Engram, New York Giants
Jamison Crowder, New York Jets
Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
Christian Darisaw, Minnesota Vikings
Trae Waynes, Cincinnati Bengals
Rodney McLeod, Philadelphia Eagles
Star Lotuleilei, Buffalo Bills
Jalen Hurd, San Francisco 49ers
Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions
Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts
Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints
Eddie Goldman, Chicago Bears
Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
Keelan Cole, New York Jets
Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers
Gardner Minshew, Philadephia Eagles
Josh Reynolds, Tennessee Titans
Anthony Miller, Houston Texans
La'Mical Perine, New York Jets
L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks
Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers
Josh Norman, San Francisco 49ers