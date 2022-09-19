The NFL Got So Drunk
Week 2 of the NFL was a truly wild experience with remarkable comebacks happening all over the place. Tua Tagovailoa finally has his signature moment after a six-touchdown explosion against the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Flacco may still be elite. Kyler Murray is certainly not the best player in football yet he could be the most exhilarating. The Big Lead's Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips zip around the league at a breakneck pace, along the way offering begrudging respect for Robert Saleh, panicking about the Bengals and Colts, and wondering if the Lions might be halfway decent. We straight-up defy you to find another podcast that talks about football.