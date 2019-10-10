NFL Week 6 FOX TV Schedule and Announcers By Bobby Burack | Oct 10 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the New York Giants travel to New England to take on the undefeated Patriots. Here is a full look at FOX's NFL television and announcer schedule for the week. Hint: It's a good one.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Giants @ Patriots: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Seahawks @ Browns: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin.

Eagles @ Vikings: Kenny Albert, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

Redskins @ Dolphins: Sam Rosen, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers @ Rams: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

Falcons @ Cardinals: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Megan Olivi.

