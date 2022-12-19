NFL Games on Christmas Schedule
Christmas Day just wouldn't be the same without the NFL. There are three games on December 25 this season, and all of them looked like marquee matchups when the schedule was released. Unfortunately, the six teams involved haven't really lived up to expectations this season and only one (Miami) has a winning record.
Here's all the information you need to know about the NFL's Christmas Day games.
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Team records: Packers (5-8), Dolphins (8-6)
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: Fox
Opening line: Miami -6.0
Relevant stat: Miami has lost three in a row after starting 8-3.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Team records: Broncos (4-10), Rams (4-9)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Opening line: Denver -1.0
Relevant stat: The Rams have the second-worst offense in the NFL, averaging only 283 yards per game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Team records: Buccaneers (6-8), Cardinals (4-10)
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Network: NBC
Opening line: Tampa Bay -4.5
Relevant stat: The Cardinals have lost six of their last seven, which follows a pattern. Under coach Kliff Kingsbury the Cardinals lost seven of their final nine games in 2019, five of their last seven in 2020 and five of their final six in 2021.