Would You Bet on NFL Fans Attending Games in Week 1?
By Stephen Douglas | May 12 2020
The NFL has released their schedule and they are planning on starting the season, on-time, in September. There is at least one contingency plan that could push the season back as much as six weeks that we know of. So if things go reasonably well between now and then, we will have professional football in our lives this fall. But will fans be there? Odds released by BetOnline today make it seem doubtful.
Will fans be in attendance for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Regular Season?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
If this were a prize fight or a horse race, No would be considered a huge favorite, but Yes is certainly more fun to bet on and root for. Yes, under the right circumstances, would be awesome because it would hopefully mean things were going in the right direction as a whole.
The most important thing to remember is that No isn't necessarily a societal loss. It would be disappointing for fans to not be in attendance, but keeping them out of stadiums and away from players could simply be preventative. Just don't bet on it.