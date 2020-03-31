CBS, NBC and Nickelodeon Will Broadcast Extra NFL Playoff Games
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 31 2020
The NFL owners voted to expand the postseason starting with the 2020 season. It is now official that the top seven teams in the AFC and NFC will make the playoffs. The biggest winners - aside from the owners who were basically voting over whether or not they wanted more money - are CBS and NBC, who will broadcast the extra wild card games.
Fans will be treated to triple-headers on Saturday and Sunday of Wild Card weekend, currently scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2021. Nickelodeon will also broadcast a game, per the NFL:
CBS will broadcast one additional Wild Card game on January 10 with kickoff at approximately 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will also be available via a livestream on CBS All Access. Additionally, as part of CBS’ coverage, a separately produced telecast of the game will air on Nickelodeon, tailored for a younger audience. NBC, its new streaming service Peacock, as well as Telemundo will all broadcast an additional Wild Card game on January 10 with kickoff at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET.- NFL Press Release
Owners can now turn their attention to expanding the regular season.