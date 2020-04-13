NFL Draft TV Schedule, Commentators
By Liam McKeone | Apr 13 2020
The NFL has announced the details for the 2020 NFL Draft. It will be the first-ever virtual draft held as everyone's lives continue to be restricted by the fight against COVID-19. Here's everything you need to know about the event.
When is the 2020 NFL Draft?
As it stands, the draft is slated to be held during its original dates, April 23-25.
NFL Draft TV Schedule
-- Thurs, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
-- Fri, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
-- Sat, April 25 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
NFL Draft Commentators
ESPN/NFL Network
-- Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Suzy Kolber, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.
ABC
Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, and Tom Rinaldi.
NFL Draft Stream
The draft will be telecast on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. It will be available to stream on the official NFL app and NFL.com, as well as the ESPN app and ESPN.com.
NFL Draft Charities
The NFL will be holding fundraisers throughout the draft to benefit charities in their fight against coronavirus. The six charities featured will be the American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us, Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund for member food banks, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army, and United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.