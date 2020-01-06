NFL Divisional Round Schedule Set By Ryan Phillips | Jan 05 2020 Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After a crazy Wild Card weekend, the NFL's Divisional Round schedule is set. Here's a look at who will play when and on what channel.

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (6:40 p.m. ET, FOX)

In the NFC his weekend, the Minnesota Vikings topped the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime, the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9.

In the AFC, the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime, while the Tennessee Titans went to New England and beat the Patriots 20-13.