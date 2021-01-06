NFL Gives Snippy Response to Dan Patrick Show About Kevin Stefanski's Availability
By Liam McKeone | Jan 6, 2021, 11:31 AM EST
The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades and will be without their head coach and their All-Pro guard, because of course they are. The Browns are shorthanded due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the building that's persisted since they lost an entire position group in Week 16 against the New York Jets.
This is obviously a big story in the NFL. Dan Patrick did what reporters do and reached out to the NFL to ask a question in order to provide viewers with that good content: would Kevin Stefanski still be able to coach during the game in some capacity despite not being with his team?
There is, of course, the possibility that the responder was being sarcastic in asking why Patrick didn't do the same thing for Darrell Bevell, in which case they should get a raise.
In any other circumstance, though, this seems unnecessarily short. Then again, we all have bad days. I am quite sure Patrick is not the first, nor the last, to ask the very same question. Stressful times we live in.