Falcons Cornerback A.J. Terrell Will Be First NFL Player to Miss a Game Due to Positive COVID Test
By Liam McKeone | Sep 26 2020
Through two weeks of football, the NFL has enjoyed a high level of success when it comes to preventing a COVID outbreak. Not a single player tested positive in the opening weeks of the season, which is both impressive and surprising considering the sheer number of people involved in putting on a football game with the size of NFL rosters and the fact that there is no bubble environment for any team.
Unfortunately, it could only last so long. Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and will become the first NFL player to miss a game due to a positive test as a result.
So far, it doesn't seem it will affect the Falcons outside of Terrell, which is great news. One need only look to MLB's early-season struggles with containing COVID-19 to see how quickly the situation can deteriorate with only one positive test.
Hopefully Terrell can recover and come out the other side of this okay. His test will serve as a reminder to everybody that a good start is only worth so much. There's still a long way to go before we can call this NFL season a success.