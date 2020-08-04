The NFL Considers Sporting Events High-Risk COVID Activities
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 04 2020
The NFL sent teams a finalized list of things they consider "high-risk COVID-19 conduct" on Monday. The new rules leave plenty of wiggle room for players to go out and live their lives as the founding fathers intended, as long as they stick with smaller groups and always use their PPE. Another thing worth noting is that the NFL has included sporting events as a high-risk activity.
As Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith pointed out, this isn't a great sign for fans who think they're going to be attending NFL games this season. Unless fans are going to be sitting in the owner's box. Which would be cool.
This should not come as a surprise at this point. Mark Davis saw the writing on the wall weeks ago. Fans should just be happy if they get to watch football on television this year. Even without fans, the league is facing an uphill climb without a bubble.