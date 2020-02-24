The Big LeadThe Big Lead
NFL Combine QB Measurements

By Liam McKeone | Feb 24 2020

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NFL Combine started this weekend. No drills have taken place, but the prospects have been poked and prodded by various doctors and trainers from all the NFL teams. The measurements for the quarterbacks, in particular, are always of interest for you NFL draft junkies. Here are the measurements for the quarterbacks who did decide to attend the combine.

Joe Burrow Combine Measurements

Height: 6-3 4/8

Weight: 221lbs

Hand: 9

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 74

Justin Herbert Combine Measurements

Height: 6-6 2/8

Weight: 236 lbs

Hand: 10

Arm: 32 7/8

Wingspan: 78 7/8

Tua Tagovailoa Combine Measurements

Height: 6-0

Weight: 217 lbs

Hand: Left 10, Right 9 7/8

Wingspan: 75 2/8

Jordan Love Combine Measurements

Height: 6-3 6/8

Weight: 224 lbs

Hand: 10 4/8

Arm: 32 5/8

Wingspan: 80

Jake Fromm Combine Measurements

Height: 6-1 7/8

Weight: 219 lbs

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 31 1/8

Wingspan: 75

Jalen Hurts Combine Measurements

Height: 6-1

Weight: 222 lbs

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 31 6/8

Wingspan: 77 5/8

Kelly Bryant Combine Measurements

Height: 6-3 1/8

Weight: 229 lbs

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 32 2/8

Wingspan: 78

Jacob Eason Combine Measurements

Height: 6-5 7/8

Weight: 231 lbs

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 32 7/8

Wingspan: 79

Brian Lewerke Combine Measurements

Height: 6-2 4/8

Weight: 213 lbs

Hand: 10 5/8

Arm: 32 1/8

Wingspan: 75 4/8

Kevin Davidson Combine Measurements

Height: 6-4 1/8

Weight: 224 lbs

Hand: 8 2/8

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 75

Anthony Gordon Combine Measurements

Height: 6-2 2/8

Weight: 205 lbs

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 31

Wingspan: 73