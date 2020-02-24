NFL Combine QB Measurements
By Liam McKeone | Feb 24 2020
The NFL Combine started this weekend. No drills have taken place, but the prospects have been poked and prodded by various doctors and trainers from all the NFL teams. The measurements for the quarterbacks, in particular, are always of interest for you NFL draft junkies. Here are the measurements for the quarterbacks who did decide to attend the combine.
NFL Draft QB Combine Measurements
Joe Burrow Combine Measurements
Height: 6-3 4/8
Weight: 221lbs
Hand: 9
Arm: 30 7/8
Wingspan: 74
Justin Herbert Combine Measurements
Height: 6-6 2/8
Weight: 236 lbs
Hand: 10
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 78 7/8
Tua Tagovailoa Combine Measurements
Height: 6-0
Weight: 217 lbs
Hand: Left 10, Right 9 7/8
Wingspan: 75 2/8
Jordan Love Combine Measurements
Height: 6-3 6/8
Weight: 224 lbs
Hand: 10 4/8
Arm: 32 5/8
Wingspan: 80
Jake Fromm Combine Measurements
Height: 6-1 7/8
Weight: 219 lbs
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 31 1/8
Wingspan: 75
Jalen Hurts Combine Measurements
Height: 6-1
Weight: 222 lbs
Hand: 9 6/8
Arm: 31 6/8
Wingspan: 77 5/8
Kelly Bryant Combine Measurements
Height: 6-3 1/8
Weight: 229 lbs
Hand: 9 4/8
Arm: 32 2/8
Wingspan: 78
Jacob Eason Combine Measurements
Height: 6-5 7/8
Weight: 231 lbs
Hand: 9 4/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 79
Brian Lewerke Combine Measurements
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 213 lbs
Hand: 10 5/8
Arm: 32 1/8
Wingspan: 75 4/8
Kevin Davidson Combine Measurements
Height: 6-4 1/8
Weight: 224 lbs
Hand: 8 2/8
Arm: 30 7/8
Wingspan: 75
Anthony Gordon Combine Measurements
Height: 6-2 2/8
Weight: 205 lbs
Hand: 9 6/8
Arm: 31
Wingspan: 73