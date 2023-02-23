Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis -- 44
One of the best players on this list, Poe had scouts buzzing ahead of the 2012 combine. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 346 pounds and at that size ran a mind-boggling 4.98 40. He was insanely athletic for his size and proved it by throwing up 44 reps on the bench.
The Chiefs selected him with the 11th pick in the draft and he rewarded them by being a two-time Pro Bowler. He spent four seasons in Kansas City before catching on with the Falcons in 2017. He then spent 2018 and 2019 with the Panthers before spending part of the 2020 season with the Cowboys.