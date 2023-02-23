The Big Lead
Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History

Ryan Phillips
Netane Muti
Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State -- 44 reps

An unheralded guard who had suffered numerous injuries at Fresno State, Muti skipped his senior season to enter the 2020 draft. He measured just under 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds and opted to only do the bench press at the combine. He didn't disappoint, throwing up 44 reps, the best number in his class.

The Broncos selected him in the sixth round and he failed to make an impact in two-plus seasons. The Las Vegas Raiders signed him off Denver's practice squad in December of 2022. The 23-year-old has seen action in 20 games over his three NFL seasons.

