Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
Leif Larsen, DT, UTEP -- 45 reps
Larsen was an interesting case. A Norwegian junior shot-putting star, he played defensive tackle at UTEP. At the 2000 combine, he measured in at nearly 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and ran a 5.12 40. He made waves on the bench though, throwing up 45 reps, the second-most in history.
The Bills were impressed and selected him in the sixth round, thus making him one of the 198 players to be selected before Tom Brady. Larsen was with Buffalo for two seasons before retiring to pursue a boxing career.