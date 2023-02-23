Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
Mike Kudla, DL, Ohio State -- 45 reps
Kudla was a star at Ohio State as the team's defensive MVP in 2005, but seemed like the classic case of a great college player who didn't have the size for the NFL. At the 2006 combine he measured in at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds as a defensive lineman. He ran a 4.75 40-yard dash and busted out a 37-inch vertical, but he made headlines for powering through 45 bench reps.
It wasn't enough, as Kudla went undrafted. He signed with the Steelers as a free agent and was quickly cut. He never played in the NFL and tragically passed away unexpectedly at 34 years old in 2018.