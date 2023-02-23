Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
Mitch Petrus, OG, Arkansas -- 45 reps
A former walk-on at Arkansas, Petrus had ideal size for a guard when he measured in at the 2010 combine. He was 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. He had plenty of strength, firing off 45 bench press reps, but unfortunately he ran a glacial 5.39 40-yard dash.
The Giants made him a fifth-round pick and he appeared in all four playoff games to help New York win Super Bowl XLVI. He was with the team for two-plus seasons before being waived in November of 2012. The Patriots picked him up for a few weeks in 2012, then he signed with the Titans, who waived him on March 12, 2013. Petrus died of heat stroke at the age of 32 in July of 2019.