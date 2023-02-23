The Big Lead
Home/Latest NFL Leads

Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History

Ryan Phillips
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Alex Burstow/GettyImages
facebooktwitter
Prev
3 of 20
Next
Russell Wilson, Stephen Paea
Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears / Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State -- 49 reps

The New Zealand-born Paea was Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year at Oregon State in 2010 and entered the 2011 combine with some buzz around his name. He measured in a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 303 pounds, and ran an average 40 at 4.98 seconds. But Paea absolutely blew up on the bench, throwing up 49 reps, the most in more than a decade.

The Bears selected Paea in the second round (53rd pick) and he was with the team for four seasons. He spent 2015 with Washington, landed in Cleveland in 2016 and spent his final NFL season with the Cowboys in 2017, announcing his retirement in October of that season after suffering numerous injuries.

facebooktwitter