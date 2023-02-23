Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
3 of 20
Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State -- 49 reps
The New Zealand-born Paea was Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year at Oregon State in 2010 and entered the 2011 combine with some buzz around his name. He measured in a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 303 pounds, and ran an average 40 at 4.98 seconds. But Paea absolutely blew up on the bench, throwing up 49 reps, the most in more than a decade.
The Bears selected Paea in the second round (53rd pick) and he was with the team for four seasons. He spent 2015 with Washington, landed in Cleveland in 2016 and spent his final NFL season with the Cowboys in 2017, announcing his retirement in October of that season after suffering numerous injuries.