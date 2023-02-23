Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
Justin Ernest, DT, Eastern Kentucky -- 51 reps
Ernest has the distinction as the most powerful man in combine history. And he never played an NFL game. An All-Ohio Valley Conference pick as a defensive tackle at Eastern Kentucky, Ernest showed up at the 1999 NFL Combine wildly undersized for his position. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 281 pounds. He ran a 4.79 40 and posted a 31-inch vertical leap, but then he electrified those in attendance by shattering the combine record for bench reps with 51. It's a mark that still stands nearly a quarter of a century later.
Despite that impressive performance, Ernest went undrafted. The New Orleans Saints signed him to their practice squad but he never wound up playing a single snap in the league.