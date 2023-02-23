Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
David Molk, C, Michigan -- 41 reps
Molk won the 2011 Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center lineman and entered the 2012 combine as an undersized interior lineman. He measured in at 6-foot-1 and 298 pounds. But on the bench, he went nuts, throwing up 41 reps.
The Chargers selected him in the seventh round. He was a reserve lineman in the NFL with the Bolts, then a Eagles and was out of the league by 2015. He announced his retirement in 2016.